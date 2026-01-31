Christian Horner breaks silence on Red Bull axeing and his F1 future
- Christian Horner has publicly stated his desire to return to Formula One, expressing that he has "unfinished business" following his departure from Red Bull.
- Horner was dismissed as Red Bull team principal in September last year, after 20 years during which he secured eight drivers' and six constructors' titles.
- His sacking followed allegations of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female colleague, which he consistently denied and was twice cleared of by an independent KC.
- He outlined his conditions for a comeback, stating he would only return for a significant role with a winning team where he could be a partner, not just a "hired hand”.
- Horner has been linked with various teams, including Alpine, Aston Martin, and Ferrari, and commented on his respect for rival Toto Wolff despite their competitive history.
