Chris Hoy gives positive health update after horror bike crash
- Sir Chris Hoy has shared an emotional video detailing his 12-week recovery from a severe mountain bike crash.
- The six-time Olympic cycling champion broke his leg in the incident, requiring emergency surgery.
- His recovery journey has taken place amid his ongoing battle with prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones.
- Hoy has now successfully returned to cycling for the first time since the crash, crediting his medical team and family.
- He had previously appeared on crutches at the World Darts Championship final earlier this month, following his surgery.