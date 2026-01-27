Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chris Hoy gives positive health update after horror bike crash

Chris Hoy is back on his bike after a horror crash (Robert Perry/PA)
Chris Hoy is back on his bike after a horror crash (Robert Perry/PA)
  • Sir Chris Hoy has shared an emotional video detailing his 12-week recovery from a severe mountain bike crash.
  • The six-time Olympic cycling champion broke his leg in the incident, requiring emergency surgery.
  • His recovery journey has taken place amid his ongoing battle with prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones.
  • Hoy has now successfully returned to cycling for the first time since the crash, crediting his medical team and family.
  • He had previously appeared on crutches at the World Darts Championship final earlier this month, following his surgery.
