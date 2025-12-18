Andy Murray pauses interview as he cries over Chris Hoy’s cancer diagnosis
- Andy Murray became visibly emotional when discussing Sir Chris Hoy's terminal cancer diagnosis in a new BBC documentary.
- The Wimbledon champion's reaction is featured in 'Sir Chris Hoy: Cancer, Courage & Me'.
- Sir Chris Hoy, a six-time Olympic cycling champion, first announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in February 2024.
- In October 2024, Hoy shared that his diagnosis had become terminal.
- Murray paused his interview to compose himself, describing Hoy as an 'all-round great person' and finding his approach to the illness inspiring.