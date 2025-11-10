Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chris Eubank Jr admits rebuilding relationship with his father has ‘not been easy’ ahead of Conor Benn rematch

Chris Eubank Sr hoists his son aloft after Jr beat Conor Benn in April
Chris Eubank Sr hoists his son aloft after Jr beat Conor Benn in April (Getty Images)
  • Chris Eubank Jr has revealed he and his father, Chris Eubank Sr, are actively working to improve their relationship after years of estrangement.
  • Eubank Sr made a surprise appearance in April to support his son's victory over Conor Benn, despite having previously criticised the highly anticipated grudge match.
  • The younger Eubank secured a points victory against Benn, and a rematch is scheduled for this weekend, with Eubank Sr again expected to be present.
  • Eubank Jr described the reconciliation as an ongoing process, stating it has “not been easy” and is not an “overnight thing” but expressing confidence they will eventually strengthen their bond.
  • He stressed the importance of separating their personal father-son dynamic from professional boxing matters, confirming his father is no longer involved in his training.
