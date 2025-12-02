Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chris Eubank Jr opens up on ‘health issues’ before Conor Benn rematch

Eubank Jr said he will not box until he is "back to 100 per cent"
Eubank Jr said he will not box until he is "back to 100 per cent" (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Chris Eubank Jr has revealed he was dealing with "a lot of health issues" leading up to his November loss to Conor Benn.
  • Following his defeat, where he was outpointed and suffered two knockdowns, Eubank Jr had cryptically stated he had been "through hell and back".
  • He shared an update on Instagram, posting a video from a hospital and stating he will not box again until he is "back to 100 per cent".
  • The 36-year-old had previously beaten Benn seven months prior at the same venue, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
  • Conor Benn, who dismissed the idea of a trilogy bout, has since been named the WBC's No 1 contender for the welterweight title.
