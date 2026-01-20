Chelsea hold talks with Raheem Sterling over his future after manager switch
- New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has confirmed the club is in discussions with Raheem Sterling regarding his future.
- Sterling, who earns £325,000 per week, was previously banished from the first team by former boss Enzo Maresca.
- Fellow senior player Axel Disasi has returned to first-team training after also being deemed surplus to requirements.
- Rosenior stated that Disasi has a “clean slate” but needs to build up his match fitness.
- Rosenior is preparing for his first Champions League match in charge against Pafos, with Chelsea currently 13th in the league phase table.