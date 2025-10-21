Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The factors affecting Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea team selections

Do Chelsea have a disciplinary problem? - Maresca responds
  • Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca stressed the need for his team to improve discipline after accumulating four red cards in their last six matches.
  • Ahead of the Champions League fixture against Ajax, Maresca described some of the recent sendings-off, such as the one against Nottingham Forest, as "completely avoidable".
  • He offered some context for red cards against Manchester United and Brighton, attributing them to players' aggressive desire not to concede and the difficulty of making split-second decisions.
  • Maresca voiced concerns that the recent disciplinary issues, coupled with the squad's injury woes, are complicating team selection.
  • He provided an update on injured players, confirming Enzo Fernandez participated in training, while Liam Delap is nearing a return to the main squad.
