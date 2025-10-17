Chelsea suffer blow as key player set for extended injury layoff
- Chelsea star Cole Palmer is expected to be sidelined for at least another six weeks due to a groin injury.
- Club legend Pat Nevin attributes Palmer's injury setback to Chelsea's “impossible" pre-season schedule”.
- The team's season was extended to 330 days by their Club World Cup success, leading to a significantly shortened recovery period and pre-season.
- Palmer played over 50 matches last campaign and aggravated the issue during Chelsea's defeat to Manchester United in September.
- Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed the extended absence, stating the priority is Palmer's full fitness upon his return.