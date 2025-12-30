Chelsea end 2025 on sour note as Maresca’s side drop points at home
- Chelsea were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, extending their dismal run to just one victory in seven matches.
- All four goals arrived in a chaotic first half, with David Brooks putting the visitors ahead early on.
- Cole Palmer swiftly equalised from the penalty spot, and Enzo Fernandez then put Chelsea in front with a rising finish.
- Justin Kluivert restored parity for Bournemouth before the interval, ensuring Chelsea's lead was short-lived.
- The result highlighted persistent frailties within the Chelsea squad and led to criticism of manager Enzo Maresca, particularly after the substitution of Cole Palmer.