How Chelsea made history in Ajax Champions League thrashing
- Chelsea secured a dominant 5-1 victory over Ajax in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.
- The club made history by becoming the first team to have three teenagers – Marc Guiu, Estevao, and Tyrique George – score in a single Champions League match.
- Chelsea fielded the second-youngest starting XI ever for an English club in the competition, highlighting a significant shift towards youth.
- Ajax contributed to their own downfall with disciplinary issues, including a red card for Kenneth Taylor and conceding two penalties.
- Ajax's veteran goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, the third oldest player in Champions League history, conceded five goals, leading to fan discontent and chants against their manager.