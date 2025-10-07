Charles Leclerc offers frank admission about Ferrari’s season
- Charles Leclerc declared Ferrari are now "solidly the fourth quickest team" in Formula One, expressing disappointment with their current performance.
- Ferrari remain winless after 18 races this season, a stark contrast to McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes, who have all secured at least two victories.
- Despite the high-profile signing of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari's struggles persist, with Leclerc achieving five podiums but Hamilton yet to secure a top-three grand prix finish.
- In Singapore, both Ferrari cars underperformed, with Leclerc finishing sixth and Hamilton demoted to eighth following a late brake issue and penalty.
- Leclerc attributed their decline to Mercedes making a significant step forward that Ferrari failed to match, anticipating a "long end of the season" with six races remaining.