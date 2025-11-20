Champions League set to head to new broadcaster after bidding war
- TNT Sports is reportedly set to lose the television broadcast rights for the Champions League in the UK.
- Paramount+ is in a strong position to secure the rights from 2027, having submitted a significant bid for UEFA's club competitions.
- This move aligns with Paramount+'s strategy, as it already broadcasts Champions League games in the United States and is expanding its sports content.
- If successful, UK football fans will likely need an additional subscription to watch European matches, adding to existing costs for Premier League and FA Cup coverage.
- The bidding process, managed by Relevent Football, is simultaneously considering offers for five major European markets, including the UK.