Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Champions League set to head to new broadcaster after bidding war

TNT Sports look set to lose the TV broadcasting rights for Champions League football in the UK
TNT Sports look set to lose the TV broadcasting rights for Champions League football in the UK (Getty Images)
  • TNT Sports is reportedly set to lose the television broadcast rights for the Champions League in the UK.
  • Paramount+ is in a strong position to secure the rights from 2027, having submitted a significant bid for UEFA's club competitions.
  • This move aligns with Paramount+'s strategy, as it already broadcasts Champions League games in the United States and is expanding its sports content.
  • If successful, UK football fans will likely need an additional subscription to watch European matches, adding to existing costs for Premier League and FA Cup coverage.
  • The bidding process, managed by Relevent Football, is simultaneously considering offers for five major European markets, including the UK.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in