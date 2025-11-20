TNT Sports set to lose Champions League broadcast rights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TNT Sports has reportedly lost the television broadcast rights to the Champions League with Paramount+ set to takeover the airing of the European competition from 2027.

The American-owned streaming platform is in pole position to win the bidding contest to broadcast the Champions League in the UK after submitting a big bid on various packages for Uefa’s club competitions, The Times reports.

In the United States, fans already have access to the Champions League games via Paramount+ and this is a logical step for the organisation to take. The platform has been slowly increasing its library of films, entertainment and sports having also recently purchased the rights to the UFC.

TNT Sports has shown the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League since the 2015-16 season after beating Sky Sports and ITV to the rights for the first time in 2013.

They still have rights to some Premier League and FA Cup games until the end of 2029.

Should the bid to air the competition in the UK from Paramount be successful it will mean football fans will have to purchase another subscription to watch all the Premier League, FA Cup and European matches airing on tv. Coverage of those games is already shared by TNT Sports, Sky Sports, Amazon Prime and the free-to-air BBC.

Adding a fourth subscription would increase the monthly and yearly price to watch football on fans who have already been vocal in their displeasure at the total cost of following the biggest competitions in the UK.

The bidding process for the rights is being carried out by agency Relevent Football and is said to include bids for the five major European markets with those being: the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

All the bids are allegedly taking place simultaneously adding to the complexity and confusion. It also makes it more likely that there will be different broadcasters for different packages in each of the various countries.