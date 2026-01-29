What to know about Friday’s Champions League draw
- The Champions League knockout phase play-off draw is set for Friday, 30 January 2026, at 11am GMT in Nyon, Switzerland.
- The draw includes 16 teams that finished between ninth and 24th in the league phase, while the top eight sides, such as Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Man City, have already secured their places in the last 16.
- Holders Paris Saint-Germain, record competition winners Real Madrid, and Newcastle United are among the seeded teams participating in the play-offs.
- Teams are paired according to their league phase positions, with seeded teams hosting the second leg; teams from the same national association or those who previously met can be drawn against each other.
- First leg matches are scheduled for 17-18 February, with second legs on 24-25 February, and the eight advancing teams will enter the round of 16 draw on 27 February.
