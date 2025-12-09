Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British world champion to fight on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua undercard

A British world champion has signed with Jake Paul ahead of his fight against Anthony Joshua
A British world champion has signed with Jake Paul ahead of his fight against Anthony Joshua (Getty Images)
  • Caroline Dubois has signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), ending her deal with Boxxer.
  • She is set to defend her WBC women's lightweight title against Camilla Panatta on 19 December.
  • The fight will take place on the undercard of Jake Paul's bout with Anthony Joshua at Miami’s Kaseya Center.
  • The entire event, including Dubois's title defence, will be streamed live on Netflix.
  • Dubois stated her ambition to become the face of women's boxing, joining other prominent female fighters under the MVP banner.
