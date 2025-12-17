Carlos Alcaraz thanks coach for ‘turning dreams into reality’ as he confirms split
- Carlos Alcaraz and his long-time coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, have announced their shock split after more than seven years together.
- Under Ferrero's guidance, Alcaraz won all six of his Grand Slam titles and rose to the top of the tennis rankings.
- Alcaraz, 22, expressed gratitude to Ferrero for “turning my childhood dreams into reality in a heartfelt social media post.
- Ferrero, 45, who was recently named the ATP's coach of the year, stated in his own post that he “wish I could have continued” their partnership.
- Both acknowledged the end of an important chapter, with Alcaraz highlighting their shared journey to the top of the sport.