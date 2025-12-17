Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Carlos Alcaraz thanks coach for ‘turning dreams into reality’ as he confirms split

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero have gone their separate ways
Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero have gone their separate ways (Getty)
  • Carlos Alcaraz and his long-time coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, have announced their shock split after more than seven years together.
  • Under Ferrero's guidance, Alcaraz won all six of his Grand Slam titles and rose to the top of the tennis rankings.
  • Alcaraz, 22, expressed gratitude to Ferrero for “turning my childhood dreams into reality in a heartfelt social media post.
  • Ferrero, 45, who was recently named the ATP's coach of the year, stated in his own post that he “wish I could have continued” their partnership.
  • Both acknowledged the end of an important chapter, with Alcaraz highlighting their shared journey to the top of the sport.
