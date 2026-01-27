Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Carlos Alcaraz beats home favourite to seal Australian Open semi-final spot

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a dominant performance
Carlos Alcaraz delivered a dominant performance (AFP/Getty)
  • Carlos Alcaraz moved into the Australian Open semi-finals with a straight-sets win over Alex de Minaur on Tuesday.
  • Australia’s De Minaur was cheered on by the home crowd but was unable to match Alcaraz who is into the last four in Melbourne for the first time.
  • Alcaraz edged a close first set 7-5 before racing through the next two 6-2, 6-1.
  • Alcaraz is now set to face third seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals after the German beat US rising star Learner Tien in four sets.
  • The Australian Open is the only major that Alcaraz is yet to win, but he is now just two wins away from completing the career grand slam.
