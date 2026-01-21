Cameron Norrie overcomes rain delay to keep British hopes alive at Australian Open
- Cameron Norrie booked his place in the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.
- Norrie beat America’s Emilio Nava 6-1, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 in their second round clash.
- Norrie was made to wait for his victory after the players were taken off court due to rain when he was just three points from winning in the fourth set.
- However, he kept his composure to wrap up victory once the fourth set tie-break resumed.
- Norrie is now the last Brit standing in this year’s singles after Emma Raducanu and Arthur Fery were beaten earlier on Wednesday.