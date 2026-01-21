Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Cameron Norrie overcomes rain delay to keep British hopes alive at Australian Open

Cameron Norrie battled through to the Australian Open third round on Wednesday
Cameron Norrie battled through to the Australian Open third round on Wednesday (REUTERS)
  • Cameron Norrie booked his place in the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.
  • Norrie beat America’s Emilio Nava 6-1, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 in their second round clash.
  • Norrie was made to wait for his victory after the players were taken off court due to rain when he was just three points from winning in the fourth set.
  • However, he kept his composure to wrap up victory once the fourth set tie-break resumed.
  • Norrie is now the last Brit standing in this year’s singles after Emma Raducanu and Arthur Fery were beaten earlier on Wednesday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in