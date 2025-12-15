Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scottish darts star Cameron Menzies cuts his hand open after punching table at World Championship

Cameron Menzies cut his hand open after smashing a table
Cameron Menzies cut his hand open after smashing a table (Getty Images)
  • Cameron Menzies, the 26th seed, suffered a first-round defeat to England's Charlie Manby at the World Darts Championship.
  • Following his loss, Scotland’s Menzies punched the underside of a drinks table multiple times in anger.
  • The incident resulted in Menzies sustaining a deep, heavily bleeding cut on his right hand.
  • Menzies' outburst occurred as Manby approached for a handshake, and he was subsequently booed by some members of the crowd.
  • Sky Sports commentator Glen Durrant remarked that Menzies would regret his actions after his second consecutive first-round exit from the tournament.
