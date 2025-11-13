Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jenson Button hits back at Ferrari boss after criticism of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were criticised by Ferrari chairman John Elkann after the Brazil Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were criticised by Ferrari chairman John Elkann after the Brazil Grand Prix (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Ferrari chairman John Elkann urged drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to "talk less and focus on driving" following a double DNF at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
  • Elkann's comments, made after Ferrari's World Endurance Championship triumph, praised the team's engineers and pit stops but criticised the drivers' performance.
  • Former F1 world champion Jenson Button responded bluntly to Elkann, suggesting he "should lead by example" in a widely liked social media comment.
  • The remarks have drawn criticism, with Leclerc calling for "unity" and Hamilton, who has had an underwhelming year, stating he will "never give up".
  • Ferrari remains without a win in 21 races this season, with Hamilton yet to secure a podium finish.
