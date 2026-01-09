Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal given major boost as key winger signs new deal until 2031

The 24-year-old England international has committed to a five-year extension
The 24-year-old England international has committed to a five-year extension (Getty)
  • Bukayo Saka has agreed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, securing his future with the club until 2031.
  • The 24-year-old England international, a product of Arsenal's Hale End academy, has committed to a five-year extension.
  • Saka has made 290 appearances for the Gunners since 2018, scoring 77 goals, and is considered one of Europe's top forwards.
  • His new deal follows similar commitments from other key players and academy graduates like William Saliba, Gabriel, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles-Lewis Skelly.
  • Saka expressed his desire to win trophies with Arsenal, who are currently leading the Premier League and competing in multiple cup competitions.
