Arsenal given major boost as key winger signs new deal until 2031
- Bukayo Saka has agreed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, securing his future with the club until 2031.
- The 24-year-old England international, a product of Arsenal's Hale End academy, has committed to a five-year extension.
- Saka has made 290 appearances for the Gunners since 2018, scoring 77 goals, and is considered one of Europe's top forwards.
- His new deal follows similar commitments from other key players and academy graduates like William Saliba, Gabriel, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles-Lewis Skelly.
- Saka expressed his desire to win trophies with Arsenal, who are currently leading the Premier League and competing in multiple cup competitions.