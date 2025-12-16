Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bruno Fernandes drops bombshell Man United transfer claim

Bruno Fernandes has claimed Manchester United wanted him to leave the club in the summer
Bruno Fernandes has claimed Manchester United wanted him to leave the club in the summer (Getty Images)
  • Bruno Fernandes has claimed Manchester United wanted to sell him in the summer.
  • The United captain stated in an interview with Canal 11 that “the club wanted me to go” after receiving a big-money offer from Saudi club, Al-Hilal.
  • Fernandes admitted “it makes me sad” that United were willing to let him go.
  • Fernandes revealed he opted not to leave United “because I genuinely love the club”.
  • The Portuguese playmaker left the door open to a future move to Saudi Arabia, but insisted a potential transfer “won’t be for the money”.
