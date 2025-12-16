Bruno Fernandes drops bombshell Man United transfer claim
- Bruno Fernandes has claimed Manchester United wanted to sell him in the summer.
- The United captain stated in an interview with Canal 11 that “the club wanted me to go” after receiving a big-money offer from Saudi club, Al-Hilal.
- Fernandes admitted “it makes me sad” that United were willing to let him go.
- Fernandes revealed he opted not to leave United “because I genuinely love the club”.
- The Portuguese playmaker left the door open to a future move to Saudi Arabia, but insisted a potential transfer “won’t be for the money”.