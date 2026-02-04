Brendon McCullum says Harry Brook is a ‘work in progress off the field’ after nightclub scandal
- England white-ball captain Harry Brook has been lauded by head coach Brendon McCullum for his adept handling of a recent controversy.
- Brook was involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand last October, for which he later apologised and received a fine from the English cricket board.
- Despite the off-field incident, Brook successfully led England to a 2-1 One-Day International series victory and a 3-0 T20 series sweep in Sri Lanka.
- McCullum praised Brook as a “tough lad” with a “very good tactical cricket brain”, while also acknowledging Brook is a “work in progress off the field”.
- The coach highlighted the mental health challenges faced by cricketers due to the sport's demanding 12-month schedule, as England prepares for the T20 World Cup which starts this weekend.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks