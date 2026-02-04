Brendon McCullum hails ‘tough lad’ Harry Brook for handling of nightclub controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach Brendon McCullum has hailed white-ball captain Harry Brook as a ‘tough lad’ for his deft handling of recent controversy, not allowing it to affect him as he led his team to victory in Sri Lanka.

Brook has been in the eye of a storm since news emerged of his altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand last October. The 26-year-old apologised last month for the incident, which he felt caused embarrassment to him and his team.

Under Brook, England won the one-day international series in Sri Lanka 2-1 and swept the T20 series 3-0, a timely boost as they build towards the T20 World Cup.

"He's had a hard time of late off the field, but he's a tough lad to be able to put that aside and still lead these boys in the manner that he did, and show the tactical nous that he has as a cricketer was outstanding," McCullum said after England's victory in the final T20 match on Tuesday.

"I do sometimes think that people think that Brooky's not that clever. I couldn't disagree with that more. He wears his intelligence lightly. He's got a very good tactical cricket brain."

McCullum said Brook, who has been fined by the English cricket board for his conduct in New Zealand, needed to improve his behaviour but stressed the mental-health pressures players face in a relentless schedule.

"He's a work in progress off the field," the coach said. "He's not alone with that and that's our job to help shepherd him through. But on the field, he's certainly excelling at the moment."

"Cricket is such a unique game because it's 12 months of the year... It can be challenging mentally for a lot of guys and cricket's got a history of issues in that space. So, our job as leaders and our job at English cricket is to make sure we look after these boys."

England will begin their campaign for a third 20-overs World Cup title with a Group C match against Nepal in Mumbai on Sunday.

Reuters