Brendan Rodgers resigns as Celtic manager – former coach and player to take charge on interim basis

Brendan Rodgers has resigned as Celtic boss
Brendan Rodgers has resigned as Celtic boss (Andrew Millligan/PA Wire)
  • Brendan Rodgers has resigned from his position as Celtic manager with immediate effect.
  • His departure follows Celtic's defeat to Hearts, which left the club eight points adrift of the Scottish Premiership's top spot.
  • Celtic confirmed the resignation, thanking Rodgers for his contributions during two successful periods at the club.
  • Former manager Martin O’Neill and ex-player Shaun Maloney will take charge of the team on an interim basis.
  • The club has initiated the process to appoint a new permanent manager.
