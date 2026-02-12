US Olympic champion shows off engagement ring after ski slope proposal
- Olympic downhill skiing champion Breezy Johnson became engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Connor Watkins, after crashing out of the women's super-G event on Thursday.
- Watkins proposed near the finish line, and Johnson accepted, proudly displaying a blue sapphire engagement ring.
- Johnson's crash in the super-G saw her right pole clip a gate, sending her into the catch fence, though she emerged unharmed.
- This engagement follows Johnson's recent Olympic title win on Sunday, making her the first American to claim gold at this year's Games.
- The women's super-G event was ultimately won by home favourite Federica Brignone, who secured the victory less than a year after suffering a serious leg break.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks