Brahim Diaz inconsolable after shocking penalty miss denies Morocco Afcon glory
- Brahim Diaz missed a crucial 'Panenka' penalty for Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against Senegal, awarded deep into second-half stoppage time.
- The penalty decision sparked a 16-minute walk-off protest by the Senegal team and their manager, Pape Thiaw.
- Diaz's weak penalty attempt was easily saved by Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, keeping the score at 0-0 and forcing the match into extra time.
- Pape Gueye subsequently scored the winning goal for Senegal in the 94th minute, denying hosts Morocco their first Afcon title in 50 years.
- Diaz, despite being the tournament's top scorer, was left in tears and was visibly devastated after the match, with pundits expressing concern for his emotional state.