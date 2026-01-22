Football fans wearing Borat ‘mankini’ jailed
- Three Club Brugge football fans were arrested and jailed for five days in Kazakhstan after wearing 'mankinis' during their team's Champions League match against Kairat Almaty.
- The fans donned the luminous green swimwear, popularised by Sacha Baron Cohen's satirical character Borat, in the stands at the Astana Arena.
- Kazakhstani police confirmed the arrests, stating the men 'showed disrespect and disturbed public order', leading to administrative proceedings for public drunkenness and minor hooliganism.
- Belgium's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation and providing consular support to the detained individuals.
- The incident occurred during a match that Club Brugge won 4-1, keeping their hopes alive for qualifying for the Champions League play-offs.