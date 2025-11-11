Turkish football betting scandal deepens as more than 1,000 players are suspended
- Over 1,000 Turkish football players have been suspended by the Turkish Football Federation due to a widening betting scandal.
- Among the 1,024 suspended players is Galatasaray defender Eren Elmali, who stated he placed a bet on a game approximately five years ago that did not involve his then-team.
- The scandal has resulted in the suspension of third and fourth-tier divisions for two weeks, although Super League and second-tier matches will continue.
- More than 150 referees are also alleged to have bet on games, with club presidents additionally implicated and questioned in the investigation.
- The Turkish Football Federation president, Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, has pledged to “purge” Turkish football of its “filth” as the scandal unfolds during a period of revival for the sport in the country.