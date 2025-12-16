Ben Stokes ready to make ‘tough decisions’ as England eye Ashes fightback
- England captain Ben Stokes has hinted he will choose to bat first in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide if he wins the toss.
- The decision is influenced by forecasts of extreme heat, with temperatures expected to reach up to 37C, which would favour batters and make bowling challenging.
- England must win this Test to keep their Ashes hopes alive, as they are currently 2-0 down in the series after two chastening defeats.
- Stokes referenced Nasser Hussain's infamous decision to bowl first in the 2002/03 Ashes, stating he does not want to make the same mistake.
- England has made one change to their team, bringing in seamer Josh Tongue for Gus Atkinson, with spinner Shoaib Bashir overlooked, and Stokes said he is ready to make “tough decisions” in order for his team to fight their way back into the series.