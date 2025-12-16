Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How the Ashes will pay tribute to Bondi Beach shooting victims at third Test

England and Australia will come together to pay tribute to the Bondi Beach shooting victims on Wednesday
England and Australia will come together to pay tribute to the Bondi Beach shooting victims on Wednesday (Getty)
  • England and Australia cricket teams will pay tribute to the victims of the Bondi beach shootings during the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.
  • Players will wear black armbands and flags at the ground will be flown at half-mast as part of the tribute.
  • The shootings on Sunday night resulted in 15 deaths and dozens injured, with authorities describing it as an antisemitic act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.
  • Australian folk singer John Williamson is scheduled to perform his song True Blue following a moment of silence, before the Indigenous Welcome to Country and national anthems.
  • Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg highlighted the opportunity for millions to unite in tribute and contemplation during this tragic time.
