Ben Stokes clashes with star bowler as England’s Ashes hopes slip away
- England finished day two of the third Test in Adelaide on 213-8, trailing Australia's first innings total of 371 by 158 runs as their Ashes hopes took another blow.
- A heated exchange took place between England captain Ben Stokes and bowler Jofra Archer as Australia's tailenders frustrated the tourists in the opening session of the day.
- Archer was England's standout bowler, claiming five wickets for 53 runs, but he appeared unhappy with the field Stokes had set for him, leading to the pair exchanging words after Archer finally dismissed Mitchell Starc.
- Stokes, who batted to an unbeaten 45 later in the day, was reportedly “broken” by the 40C heat, suffering from cramping and nausea.
- Australia's Nathan Lyon praised his team's bowling effort, with the hosts set to resume on day three needing two wickets to bowl England out.