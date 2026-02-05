Ben Stokes in fresh injury setback after Ashes blow
- England Test captain Ben Stokes has revealed a significant facial injury after being struck by a cricket ball.
- He shared an image on Instagram showing a heavily swollen and bruised right eye, a graze, and a bandaged nose, with a light-hearted caption.
- The injury follows his return from a dismal Ashes tour in Australia, where England suffered a 4-1 series defeat and Stokes struggled with his fitness in the final Test.
- Stokes endured a poor batting average of 18.40 during the Ashes, though he took 15 wickets, and his captaincy faced scrutiny.
- His position is currently under review by the ECB, and he is expected to potentially play for Durham before England's Test summer begins on 4 June.
