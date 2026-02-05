Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ben Stokes in fresh injury setback after Ashes blow

Ben Stokes has suffered another injury setback
Ben Stokes has suffered another injury setback (Getty)
  • England Test captain Ben Stokes has revealed a significant facial injury after being struck by a cricket ball.
  • He shared an image on Instagram showing a heavily swollen and bruised right eye, a graze, and a bandaged nose, with a light-hearted caption.
  • The injury follows his return from a dismal Ashes tour in Australia, where England suffered a 4-1 series defeat and Stokes struggled with his fitness in the final Test.
  • Stokes endured a poor batting average of 18.40 during the Ashes, though he took 15 wickets, and his captaincy faced scrutiny.
  • His position is currently under review by the ECB, and he is expected to potentially play for Durham before England's Test summer begins on 4 June.
