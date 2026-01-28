Ben Stokes joins forces with Andrew Flintoff as he recovers from Ashes injury
- England Test captain Ben Stokes will provide coaching assistance to the England Lions during their tour of the United Arab Emirates next month.
- Stokes is continuing his recovery from an adductor injury sustained during the recent Ashes series in Australia.
- He will join Andrew Flintoff's coaching group for both the T20 and 50-over white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens, alongside former team-mate Moeen Ali.
- The coaching staff also includes Neil McKenzie, Sarah Taylor, Neil Killeen, Amar Rashid, and Troy Cooley.
- The tour aims to develop the next generation of players and prepare for the 2027 ICC Men’s World Cup.