Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England sweat on Ben Stokes fitness after dramatic injury

‘He has a knack’ - Labuschagne gets under the skin of Stokes
  • England captain Ben Stokes sustained a right adductor injury while bowling on day four of the Ashes Test in Sydney.
  • He bowled just 10 deliveries before pulling up and limping off the field, later batting for only five balls.
  • Teammate Jacob Bethell suggested Stokes' condition means he is unlikely to bowl on the final day.
  • Stokes has a history of injuries and has bowled the second-most overs in a series since 2018 during this Ashes tour.
  • The injury adds to England's challenges, as they ended day four with a lead of just 119 runs, and Stokes is not scheduled to play again until June.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in