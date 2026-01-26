Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US star Ben Shelton sets up Jannik Sinner showdown at Australian Open

Ben Shelton will play Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open quarter-finals
Ben Shelton will play Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open quarter-finals (Reuters)
  • USA’s Ben Shelton moved into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday by beating Casper Ruud.
  • The No 8 seed made a slow start against Ruud, seeded 12th, and dropped the first set 6-3.
  • However, Shelton bounced back to take the next three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.
  • Shelton, 23, reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park last year and is hoping to go a couple of steps further this time.
  • He has the daunting task of facing Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
