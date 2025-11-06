Rising female darts star buoyant after defeating Luke Littler
- Beau Greaves defeated world champion Luke Littler in the World Youth Championship semi-finals, making her the first woman to qualify for the final.
- The 21-year-old, who recently secured a PDC Tour card, stated that this victory has significantly boosted her confidence for upcoming major tournaments.
- Greaves expressed a newfound belief in her ability, indicating she no longer cares who she plays against.
- She has been drawn into a challenging group for the Grand Slam of Darts, alongside Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson.
- While acknowledging the possibility of a Premier League spot, Greaves believes she would need an exceptional run to earn it and feels she doesn't deserve it yet.