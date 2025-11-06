Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rising female darts star buoyant after defeating Luke Littler

Greaves has expressed a newfound belief in her ability
Greaves has expressed a newfound belief in her ability (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
  • Beau Greaves defeated world champion Luke Littler in the World Youth Championship semi-finals, making her the first woman to qualify for the final.
  • The 21-year-old, who recently secured a PDC Tour card, stated that this victory has significantly boosted her confidence for upcoming major tournaments.
  • Greaves expressed a newfound belief in her ability, indicating she no longer cares who she plays against.
  • She has been drawn into a challenging group for the Grand Slam of Darts, alongside Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson.
  • While acknowledging the possibility of a Premier League spot, Greaves believes she would need an exceptional run to earn it and feels she doesn't deserve it yet.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in