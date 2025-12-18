Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year voting changes explained

The award will implement a new two-stage voting process
The award will implement a new two-stage voting process (David Davies/PA Wire)
  • The BBC Sports Personality of the Year award will implement a new two-stage voting process this year.
  • Initially, the public will vote for all six nominated contenders, with the three athletes receiving the most votes progressing to the next stage.
  • A second ballot will then open, allowing the public to cast a further vote for only one of the top three finalists.
  • The votes from both stages will be combined to determine the overall winner of the award.
  • This change is one of two for the awards this year, as the 'Team of the Year' will also be decided by public vote for the first time.
