Bangladesh calls for World Cup move amid India tensions

After T20 World Cup Move, Bangladesh Now Bans IPL 2026 Broadcast Amid Mustafizur Rahman Row
  • Bangladesh has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move its T20 World Cup matches from India to a neutral venue, citing security concerns for its players.
  • The demand stems from worsening diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, which intensified after the Indian cricket board removed Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL).
  • Tensions have been mounting since the ousting of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a close Indian ally, and a recent incident involving the death of a Bangladeshi Hindu man accused of blasphemy.
  • Discussions between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the ICC failed to reach a resolution, with the BCB reaffirming its position despite the ICC's request to reconsider.
  • The ICC stated that the tournament itinerary is already set and an independent security assessment found no specific threat, but both parties agreed to continue discussions to explore possible solutions.
