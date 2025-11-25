Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele in contention to face Tottenham after injury layoff

Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d’Or earlier this season
Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d’Or earlier this season (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele is expected to return for their crucial Champions League home fixture against Tottenham on Wednesday.
  • Dembele, who won the Ballon d’Or earlier this season, has been limited to just nine appearances this season due to two separate injury issues, but manager Luis Enrique confirmed his likely inclusion after training on Tuesday.
  • The upcoming match marks the second encounter between the two clubs this season, following a Super Cup clash where Dembele led PSG to a penalty shootout victory after a 2-2 draw.
  • Luis Enrique praised Tottenham's strong start to the season and their unbeaten Champions League record, acknowledging the different circumstances compared to their previous meeting.
  • PSG captain Marquinhos is also poised to make his 500th appearance for the club if selected, a milestone praised by Luis Enrique as a testament to his leadership and importance.
