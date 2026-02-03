Bad Bunny backed for ‘great performance’ at Super Bowl after ICE protest at Grammys
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has reaffirmed his support for Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, insisting he will deliver a “great performance” while also commending the artist's talent and his use of the platform to unite people.
- Goodell's remarks follow Bad Bunny's Grammy acceptance speech where he criticised US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and called for love over hate.
- Bad Bunny's choice as headliner has sparked backlash from prominent MAGA figures, who have labelled him a "Trump hater" and an "anti-ICE activist."
- In protest, the right-wing political organisation Turning Point USA announced a rival "All-American Halftime Show" featuring country singers such as Kid Rock.
- This alternative event is scheduled to take place on the same night as the 2026 Super Bowl, 8 February, and will be broadcast across conservative networks and social media channels.
