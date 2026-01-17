Emma Raducanu addresses ‘difficult’ Australian Open schedule
- Emma Raducanu said the Australian Open's scheduling has been “very difficult” after being forced to rush her preparations for the tournament.
- The British number one arrived in Melbourne on Friday following her quarter-final appearance at the Hobart International and is scheduled to play her first match on Sunday.
- Raducanu is particularly concerned about being given the second night session slot on Margaret Court Arena, which could result in a very late start after a men's match.
- She has been managing a foot injury during pre-season, which significantly limited her training, and is now trying to manage her expectations for the tournament.
- Raducanu will face Thai Mananchaya Sawangkaew, ranked 195, in her opening match, whom she considers a “dangerous opponent” despite her lower ranking and Grand Slam debut.