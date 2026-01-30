Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Carlos Alcaraz into Australian Open final after beating Zverev in five-set epic

Watch walkout of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev ahead of their semifinal clash
  • Carlos Alcaraz reached his first Australian Open final after a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev, lasting 5 hours and 27 minutes.
  • Alcaraz overcame cramp and Zverev's comeback from two sets down to secure his place in the final.
  • This achievement makes Alcaraz the youngest man in the Open era to reach the finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments.
  • The 22-year-old will face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.
  • Should Alcaraz play Sinner, they would become only the third men's pair in history to compete in the finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments.
