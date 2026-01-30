Alcaraz v Zverev live: Australian Open latest score updates from semi-finals as Djokovic and Sinner await
Alcaraz bids for his first Australian Open final before Djokovic faces Sinner in the second semi-final
Carlos Alcaraz bids for his first Australian Open final against Alexander Zverev and looks to move another step closer to the career grand slam.
The world No 1 is the only men’s player who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament and demolished home hope Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals to advance to the final four for the first time.
He will now look for revenge against Zverev, the world No 3 and last year’s beaten finalist, following a quarter-final defeat to the German in 2024.
Zverev will look to return to the final as the 28-year-old continues his quest for a maiden grand slam title, and he has six wins against Alcaraz in their 12 career meetings.
Later, another blockbuster awaits between Novak Djokovic and defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner. Yesterday, top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina set up a rematch of their 2023 final.
Follow latest score updates from the Australian Open, below
Can in-form Alexander Zverev pull off upset against Carlos Alcaraz?
In his quarter-final, Alexander Zverev overcame rising Learner Tien in four sets, recovering from losing the second-set tiebreak to win 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, 7-6 in an impressive serving performance. “It was incredible to see how he played from the baseline. I thought he was playing unbelievable,” Zverev said. “For me to win, I think, you know, the serve was very important for me, because on the baseline, again, he was playing amazing.”
Is the Australian Open is finally seeing the very best of Alcaraz?
In the quarter-finals, Carlos Alcaraz was superb in beating Alex de Minaur 7-5 6-2 6-1, ending the in-form home hope’s latest bid. “I think it was a great match in terms of level, of intensity. I think I played probably my best match so far in the tournament,” Alcaraz said. “Just really happy to get through and be able to play my first semi-final here, so just really looking forward to playing it.”
Why the Australian Open is finally seeing the very best of Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz v Alexander Zverev head-to-head
This will be their 13th meeting, with six wins each since their first tour-level match in 2021. Despite being ranked inside the world’s top four last season, they only met once, with Alcaraz winning in straight-sets. Their last meeting at the grand slams was the 2024 French Open final, which Alcaraz won from two sets down. Before then, Zverev won their Australian Open final. Since then, both of Zverev’s wins have been indoors.
Australian Open order of play
Day 13 - Friday 30 January
Not before: 3:30 AM GMT
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs. Alexander Zverev (GER) [3]
Not before: 8:30 AM GMT
Novak Djokovic (SRB) [4] vs. Jannik Sinner (ITA) [2]
Carlos Alcaraz v Alexander Zverev start time
Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will play their semi-final from 3:30am GMT (UK time) and they have the afternoon slot in Melbourne before Jannik Sinner takes on Novak Djokovic in the evening.
Alcaraz v Zverev start time and how to watch Australian Open semi-final
