Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tributes to NFL’s Arthur Jones as star dies age 39

Arthur Jones passed away due to a pre-existing heart condition
Arthur Jones passed away due to a pre-existing heart condition (AP)
  • Arthur Jones, a former NFL defensive lineman who played for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Commanders, has died at the age of 39.
  • Emergency services attended his home in Syracuse, New York, on Friday morning after his pacemaker alerted doctors, but he had already passed away due to a pre-existing heart condition.
  • Jones was a key member of the Baltimore Ravens team that won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2012 season, where he recorded a sack and a fumble recovery.
  • Drafted by the Ravens in 2010, he spent four seasons with the team before brief stints with the Colts and Commanders, retiring from the NFL in 2017.
  • Tributes have been paid by Baltimore Ravens executive vice president Eric DeCosta and Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack, remembering his positive spirit and impact.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in