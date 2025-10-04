Tributes to NFL’s Arthur Jones as star dies age 39
- Arthur Jones, a former NFL defensive lineman who played for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Commanders, has died at the age of 39.
- Emergency services attended his home in Syracuse, New York, on Friday morning after his pacemaker alerted doctors, but he had already passed away due to a pre-existing heart condition.
- Jones was a key member of the Baltimore Ravens team that won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2012 season, where he recorded a sack and a fumble recovery.
- Drafted by the Ravens in 2010, he spent four seasons with the team before brief stints with the Colts and Commanders, retiring from the NFL in 2017.
- Tributes have been paid by Baltimore Ravens executive vice president Eric DeCosta and Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack, remembering his positive spirit and impact.