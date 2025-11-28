What Arteta had to say about Bayern midfielder’s jibe about Arsenal’s playing style
- Arsenal secured a 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich in a Champions League match.
- Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich criticised Arsenal's playing style post-match, claiming they "rely on set pieces" and "love long balls", and that the game was "not so much about football".
- Kimmich contrasted Arsenal's approach with Paris Saint-Germain, stating the French side offered a more "football game" when they met earlier.
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta dismissed Kimmich's comments, stating that such criticism is "part of the game" and acknowledging the different playing styles.
- Arsenal have won all five of their Champions League games this season and hold a six-point lead in the Premier League ahead of their upcoming match against Chelsea.