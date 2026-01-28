Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is Arslanbek Makhmudov? The big-hitting heavyweight set to fight Tyson Fury

Arslanbek Makhmudov (left) will fight Tyson Fury in April
Arslanbek Makhmudov (left) will fight Tyson Fury in April (Getty Images)
  • Tyson Fury will return to the ring to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov on Netflix on 11 April.
  • It will be Fury’s first fight since he lost to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in December 2024.
  • Makhmudov, 36, was born in Russia but is based in Canada and has had 23 professional bouts.
  • He has a record of 21-2, with 19 of his victories coming by way of knockout, highlighting his significant punching power.
  • His last fight saw him beat another Brit, Dave Allen, on points in October, but Makhmudov has been stopped twice in his professional career.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in