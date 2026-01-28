Who is Arslanbek Makhmudov? The big-hitting heavyweight set to fight Tyson Fury
- Tyson Fury will return to the ring to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov on Netflix on 11 April.
- It will be Fury’s first fight since he lost to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in December 2024.
- Makhmudov, 36, was born in Russia but is based in Canada and has had 23 professional bouts.
- He has a record of 21-2, with 19 of his victories coming by way of knockout, highlighting his significant punching power.
- His last fight saw him beat another Brit, Dave Allen, on points in October, but Makhmudov has been stopped twice in his professional career.