Arsenal squander two-goal lead at Wolves to drop more points in title race

Wolves equalise as Tom Edozie’s shot hits Riccardo Calafiori and goes in
Wolves equalise as Tom Edozie’s shot hits Riccardo Calafiori and goes in (Jacob King/PA)
  • Arsenal squandered a two-goal advantage against bottom-placed Wolves to draw 2-2 draw at Molineux in a blow to their Premier League title hopes.
  • The midweek Premier League fixture saw the Gunners fail to fully capitalise, though they did manage to temporarily increase their lead over chasing Manchester City.
  • Bukayo Saka broke his 15-game scoring drought early on, nodding home Declan Rice’s cross to give Arsenal the lead. Arsenal doubled their advantage just after half time through Piero Hincapie.
  • Hugo Bueno pulled one back for Wolves with a wonderful curler, before the hosts equalised in second-half stoppage time, when substitute Tom Edozie’s strike forced an own goal from Riccardo Calafiori.
  • Arsenal remain top of the table by five points, but closest rivals Manchester City have a game in hand.

