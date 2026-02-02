Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arsenal seeking Transfer Deadline Day ‘solution’ after injury to key midfielder

Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal are actively seeking options to replace the injured Mikel Merino
Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal are actively seeking options to replace the injured Mikel Merino (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club are actively seeking options to replace Mikel Merino in the final hours of the transfer window.
  • Merino is set to miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured right foot that requires surgery. The versatile midfielder sustained the injury during Arsenal's recent defeat against Manchester United.
  • Despite having already spent £250m on eight players in the summer, Arteta stressed the importance of finding an immediate impact player to avoid injury-related setbacks.
  • Arteta also hinted at exploring all possibilities, including former Arsenal player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is currently training with the club's Under-21 squad.
  • "We are actively looking at options - we will try to find a solution, but if we don't we will continue in the same manner we are now,” Arteta said.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in