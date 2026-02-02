Arsenal seeking Transfer Deadline Day ‘solution’ after injury to key midfielder
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club are actively seeking options to replace Mikel Merino in the final hours of the transfer window.
- Merino is set to miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured right foot that requires surgery. The versatile midfielder sustained the injury during Arsenal's recent defeat against Manchester United.
- Despite having already spent £250m on eight players in the summer, Arteta stressed the importance of finding an immediate impact player to avoid injury-related setbacks.
- Arteta also hinted at exploring all possibilities, including former Arsenal player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is currently training with the club's Under-21 squad.
- "We are actively looking at options - we will try to find a solution, but if we don't we will continue in the same manner we are now,” Arteta said.
