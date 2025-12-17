Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to receive prestigious award at BBC SPOTY
- Thierry Henry, Arsenal's record goalscorer and a Premier League legend, is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Thursday.
- His illustrious career includes winning four Golden Boots, two Premier League titles, and three FA Cups with Arsenal.
- Henry also achieved significant international success, lifting the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with the French national team.
- He expressed profound gratitude for the award, acknowledging football gave him everything and he gave it his all, leaving his mark for fans and teammates.
- Henry joins an esteemed group of past recipients, including football icons George Best, Pele, David Beckham, and Kenny Dalglish, as well as renowned managers.