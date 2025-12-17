Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to receive prestigious award at BBC SPOTY

Thierry Henry is Arsenal’s all-time record goalscorer
Thierry Henry is Arsenal’s all-time record goalscorer (Getty Images)
  • Thierry Henry, Arsenal's record goalscorer and a Premier League legend, is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Thursday.
  • His illustrious career includes winning four Golden Boots, two Premier League titles, and three FA Cups with Arsenal.
  • Henry also achieved significant international success, lifting the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with the French national team.
  • He expressed profound gratitude for the award, acknowledging football gave him everything and he gave it his all, leaving his mark for fans and teammates.
  • Henry joins an esteemed group of past recipients, including football icons George Best, Pele, David Beckham, and Kenny Dalglish, as well as renowned managers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in